Throwback: Here's what Tabu said when Karan Johar felt she was 'wasted' in Aamir Khan's Fanaa

Tabu is one of the most appreciated actresses in B-Town and has been a part of innumerable memorable films like Drishyam, Andhadhun, Hera Pheri, Haider, Fanaa, De De Pyaar De, Chachi 420, Golmaal Again, Hum Saath Saath Hain and most recently the blockbuster that is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress has been in the movie industry for almost three decades and is still going very strong.

In a throwback interaction with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan in 2007, host Karan Johar asked, “Don’t you ever feel that big banners praise you but never take you in their films?” Tabu answered, “Don’t know what I should do, should I call them and ask them?” When Karan asked whether she has done so already, Tabu answered, “They always call me when they see my films, but they never give a chance to call them back. Then I keep thinking they will cast me in a film and they don’t.”

Karan then brought up Fanaa, and said, “You do a mainstream film like Fanaa where you are totally wasted, because you are too talented to do that kind of a role.” To this, Tabu answered, “I didn’t feel wasted, I knew what I was getting into. I didn’t expect to steal the film from anybody. It was okay with me.”

Tabu’s answers proved how secure she is, as an actor. She has always put the script and the film on top priority. The actress was recently lauded for her performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where she aced both her roles to perfection. She will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn and Bholaa also with Ajay Devgn.

