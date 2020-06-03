Throwback: Janhvi Kapoor smiles as Sridevi clutches onto little Khushi’s hand in THIS candid childhood photo

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were extremely close to their mom Sridevi. A throwback photo of Sridevi holding on to Khushi’s hand while Janhvi stands next to her is going viral and it is a treat you would not want to miss.

A day back, Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mom and legendary star on the occasion of her parent's wedding anniversary. The Dhadak actress shared a throwback photo of her mom, Sridevi, with dad Boney Kapoor and left the internet mesmerised. Post Sridevi’s demise, Janhvi and Khushi often remember their mom by sharing childhood photos with her on social media. Now, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of little girls Janhvi and Khushi with their mum at an event.

While surfing on social media, we happen to get our hands on an adorable candid photo of Sridevi with her daughters at an event in the past. In the photo, we can see Sridevi clutching onto ’s hand as elder daughter Janhvi is seen standing beside her. Late Sridevi is seen clad in a gorgeous outfit as she made her way through the crowd with her little girls, Janhvi and Khushi. While Khushi looked confused, Janhvi could be seen flashing her smile in the photo.

The candid throwback photo of Khushi and Janhvi is a sweet reminder of the bond the three shared. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Janhvi revealed whether she considers herself to be the woman of the house or not post her mom’s demise. Janhvi said that she thinks she is ‘too childish’ to be the woman of the house. However, she did mention that now her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor are more dependent on her than before.

Check out the throwback photo of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Sridevi:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Janhvi is spending every minute of her day with her sister Khushi and dad Boney. From cooking to chilling with her sister, Janhvi is making the most of her time amid the lockdown. Recently, when a house help from Janhvi’s house tested positive for COVID 19, the actress shared her dad’s statement and urged everyone to stay at home. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Takht and Dostana 2.

