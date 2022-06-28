THROWBACK: Johnny Lever recalled how Shah Rukh Khan offered to help when he was getting his father operated

Johnny Lever is one of the most well-known Indian comedians and has worked in numerous Bollywood films in his movie career spanning more than 35 years. The actor was formerly a mimicry artist who later went on to get big movie projects. He has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in many movies, the last of them being Dilwale in 2015. Johnny shared an incident during the filming of his comedy-action thriller film, Baadshah.

Johnny Lever, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, revealed that there were instances when the actor had to shoot for a comedy sequence when he was going through a personal crisis. One of them was during the filming of Baadshah, where he had to act on the day his father had an operation. Johnny, being the thorough professional that he is, tried to keep it away from his work. When he was preparing himself for the scene, Shah Rukh Khan showed up in his room and asked about his father. The legendary comedian was surprised that SRK knew that he was going through a personal crisis although he had not informed anyone from the sets about the same. He tried to underplay the situation but Shah Rukh, knowing the extent of the crisis, offered to help and also told him to contact him for anything that is required. This gesture from the ‘Baadshah Of Bollywood’ deeply touched him.

Johnny Lever will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Cirkus that releases on Christmas 2022. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial, Pathaan. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen, in a full-fledged role, after four long years. Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. All the three films are scheduled to release in 2023.

