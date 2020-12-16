Throwback: Kangana Ranaut recalls being star struck of Priyanka Chopra Jonas on sets during her modelling days

In this throwback video, Kangana Ranaut recalled her first ramp walk and how she felt on watching Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the sets.

, who is known for her unabashed views, has been making the headlines lately for her strong opinions about the ongoing farmers protest. While several celebs from Bollywood, including Diljit Dosanjh, Jonas, , Angad Bedi etc, have come in support of the farmers, Kangana was seen making some controversial remarks about the protest and celebs supporting them. In fact, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress recently launched a fresh attack against Diljit and Priyanka and claimed that these celebs have been instigating the farmers.

Needless to say, her tweets have got everyone brimming with an opinion. While the social media is inundated with tweets reacting about Kangana’s statement, we have got our hands on a throwback video of the Queen actress wherein she was seen singing praises for Priyanka. In the video, Kangana recalled her modelling days and how she was star struck by Priyanka who was a star by then. “I was I think 19-20. I was quite young and I was telling my friends how I used to get star struck every time Priyanka used to come on the sets because she was a superstar and I was a model. So, I got nostalgic about those days. That was the time when I had walked on the ramp for the first time,” she added.

For the uninitiated, targeting Priyanka and Diljit in a tweet, Kangana wrote “I want @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra, who became local activists, to release a video and tell the farmers what they should be protesting for, both have instigated the farmers and then disappeared. And see what's the state of farmers and the country today.”

