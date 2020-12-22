Throwback: Kareena Kapoor on how she convinced Saif Ali Khan to come on her show: He was toughest to convince

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for eight years now and will soon be welcoming their second child together after Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. Not just the actress aces the art of winning hearts by her stupendous acting skills, but her fashion sense is also a thing among the fans. Besides, Kareena’s chat show has also been the talk of the town and the interactions with the celebrities often leave the audience intrigued. Interestingly, Bebo even managed to bring her husband on the show last year and it was undoubtedly a treat for the couple’s massive fan following.

Recently, we got our hands on throwback interview of the Jab We Met actress wherein she was seen spilling beans about how she convinced Saif to appear on her chat show. To this, Kareena stated, “Actually he was the toughest one to convince because he is my husband and he did a lot of drama as in ‘Why should I come…. What will we talk about and you are just saying this’…. I said it is my show. He was like ‘Why do you want me on your show?’ I think Saif is always like he is a person who is silently always proud of me. He wants me to go out there and achieve and do what I want and he is always smiling and silently watching. So actually, we managed to convince him, but yeah, he troubled us.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback video:

As of now, Kareena and Saif, who are proud parents of four year old Taimur Ali Khan, are expecting their second child together. Bebo is expected to deliver the child in March next year.

