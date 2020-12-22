  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: Kareena Kapoor on how she convinced Saif Ali Khan to come on her show: He was toughest to convince

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for eight years now and will soon be welcoming their second child together after Taimur Ali Khan.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: December 22, 2020 08:23 pm
Throwback: Kareena Kapoor on how she convinced Saif Ali Khan to come on her show: He was toughest to convinceThrowback: Kareena Kapoor on how she convinced Saif Ali Khan to come on her show: He was toughest to convince
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. Not just the actress aces the art of winning hearts by her stupendous acting skills, but her fashion sense is also a thing among the fans. Besides, Kareena’s chat show has also been the talk of the town and the interactions with the celebrities often leave the audience intrigued. Interestingly, Bebo even managed to bring her husband Saif Ali Khan on the show last year and it was undoubtedly a treat for the couple’s massive fan following.

Recently, we got our hands on throwback interview of the Jab We Met actress wherein she was seen spilling beans about how she convinced Saif to appear on her chat show. To this, Kareena stated, “Actually he was the toughest one to convince because he is my husband and he did a lot of drama as in ‘Why should I come…. What will we talk about and you are just saying this’…. I said it is my show. He was like ‘Why do you want me on your show?’ I think Saif is always like he is a person who is silently always proud of me. He wants me to go out there and achieve and do what I want and he is always smiling and silently watching. So actually, we managed to convince him, but yeah, he troubled us.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s throwback video:

As of now, Kareena and Saif, who are proud parents of four year old Taimur Ali Khan, are expecting their second child together. Bebo is expected to deliver the child in March next year.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS why her mother Babita sent her to boarding school and it will leave you stunned

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Kareena Kapoor is all heart as Karisma shares a photo of Eid biryani cooked by 'chef' Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur enjoying horse riding on a trip is every family ever; See Throwback Pic
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan imprint Quarantine 2020 for life in the most colourful way
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s advice for Arjun Kapoor to stay at home has a Saif Ali Khan connect & it’ll crack you up
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s saree complements Saif Ali Khan’s dhoti attire as they pose together in a throwback pic
Taimur Ali Khan steals the limelight from dad Saif Ali Khan as he joins him during a live interview; WATCH