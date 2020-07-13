  1. Home
Throwback: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor show us how to do shades right as they twin in them

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are the sensational sisters of Bollywood. The duo never fails to make heads turn. A throwback photo of the two is going viral in which the two can be seen slaying in shades.
If there is a sister duo in Bollywood that has always left everyone in awe of their style, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. While the fans have never got a chance to see them share screen space, off that, several times, Kareena and Karisma have set sisterhood goals for everyone. Be it their photos from their vacays or just casually hanging out with kids Taimur Ali Khan, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, Bebo and Lolo always make heads turn with their style. 

Now, a throwback photo of the gorgeous sisters is going viral on the internet and it is bound to make you swoon. In the old photo from their trips, Kareena and Karisma can be seen slaying in black shades. As they show off their swag and do shades right, we can see how both Kareena and Karisma nailed it with their casual look. Kareena can be seen clad in a navy blue top with jeans while Karisma is seen rocking a red dress with a black bag. Both Kapoor sisters looked absolutely gorgeous in the photo. 

As they showed fans how to nail twinning in shades right with one’s loved one, it surely made for a sight to behold. While amid the lockdown, both Kareena and Karisma spent time at home, since the unlock, paps have spotted Lolo outside her sister's house with their mom Babita Kapoor. 

On the work front, Karisma made her digital debut with a web show about motherhood and its problems. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen next in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Though reports are in that the film’s release may have been postponed, nothing has been officially announced.  As of now, it is slated to release on Christmas 2020. 

