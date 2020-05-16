Throwback: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan's first photo with Taimur after his birth is an endearing sight

Bollywood's A-list couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their first child, a baby boy who they named Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. Check out their first-ever family photo at the hospital, just after Bebo gave birth.

Known as Bollywood's classy power couple, and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016. All eyes were on the Khan trio as fans were waiting with bated breaths for the baby boy's first pictures to come out. Thankfully, we were treated with quite a few as Saif had confirmed to Pinkvilla, via a text message, "Yes. We are blessed with a baby boy. My manager will release a statement soon."

One of the photos that instantly became viral was clicked just after Bebo gave birth to Taimur. In the picture, we see the new mother cradling her child while Saif looks at them adoringly with love beaming in his eyes. The moment is extremely candid as they finally became a family of three. Eventually, a statement was shared by Saif which read as, "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: , on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well-wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif & Kareena."

Check out Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's first-ever family photo below:

Meanwhile, Kareena, who recently joined Instagram has been treating fans with lovely pictures of Taimur and Saif during their quarantine period. This includes a lot of artwork done by the talented family.

