Throwback: Kareena Kapoor once called nepotism ‘overrated’: If there’s Alia Bhatt, there’s also Kangana Ranaut

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the stars in Bollywood who has expressed her opinions openly. Back in the day when nepotism was an important topic, Kareena had spoken about it in an interview and mentioned that it exists in every business. She even had called Kangana Ranaut a great actress in the same.

Nepotism has been one of the most talked about topics in Bollywood and many times, stars and celebs have expressed their take on it. The term came in the spotlight when called out on his show for the same Koffee With Karan. Since then, several celebs have shared their opinion on the same. Now, we stumbled upon a throwback interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan back in 2017 where she had shared her thoughts about nepotism and its existence in Bollywood.

Back in 2017, in an interview with Filmfare magazine, Kareena had mentioned back then that lots of things about it were out of context at that time. In the throwback interview, Kareena questioned that doesn’t nepotism exist in every field? She mentioned back then that in the business field, a son takes over his father’s business and similarly, in politics, many politician's kids take their parents' place. She mentioned in the old interview that a lot of star kids have not been able to make it as big as their parents in the industry. Acknowledging that Bollywood is a ruthless place, Kareena had said it is about the survival of the fittest and most talented. She said, “Basically, the industry is a ruthless place. It’s about talent and survival of the fittest. Otherwise, a lot of star kids would’ve been No. 1 stars in our country.”

Furthermore, when she spoke in the context of certain people, Kareena had said back then that for every actor who is a star kid, there is someone who is not from Bollywood. She took names in the interview and mentioned that for every , there is , who is not from the industry. Talking about nepotism further, Kareena had said, “So honestly, nepotism is overrated. More than in business, more than in politics, in the industry, it’s your hard work and talent that will take you far. That’s exactly the reason why Kangana Ranaut is considered such a great actress. And she’s not from the industry. If there’s , there’s also Kangana. It’s not only about star kids.”

Meanwhile, recently, of late there has been a lot of debate again over nepotism again in Bollywood as actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Many netizens have been calling out stars and have been unfollowing celebs who are star kids. Many fans of Sushant have been demanding justice for the late actor. The Police are investigating the matter and have summoned several people who were in touch with the Kedarnath actor. However, the debate of nepotism has been sparked off again post Sushant’s demise and netizens continue to call out celebs on social media for the same.

