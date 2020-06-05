Throwback: Katrina Kaif acing the Sui Dhaaga challenge like a pro proves she is a jack of all trades

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat, never leaves a chance to impress the audience with her talent on both personal and professional front.

is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has not just won her impeccable acting chops and stunning looks, but her sizzling dance moves are also a thing among the fans. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress makes sure always present something new on the table every time she hit the screen and it is always a treat for the fans. But not just on the silver screen, Katrina is also a powerhouse of talent off the screen as well and this was quite evident during the lockdown wherein she was trying hands on different things.

Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was taking up the Sui Dhaaga challenge. The video was shot while and ’s 2018 release Sui Dhaaga: Made in India initiated a social media trend. In the video, Katrina was seen putting a thread through a needle and she managed to do it like a pro. This isn’t all. The gorgeous actress was also seen sewing a top in the video and proved that she is indeed a jack of all trades.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s throwback video:

As of now, the Thugs of Hindostan actress is enjoying her lockdown with her sister Isabelle Kaif. Katrina, who was last seen in starrer Bharat, has been spending her quarantine break by trying her hands at household chores like cleaning the house, doing the dishes, trying her hands at cooking along with working out at her residence.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×