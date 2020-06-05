Throwback: Katrina Kaif acing the Sui Dhaaga challenge like a pro proves she is a jack of all trades
Katrina Kaif is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has not just won her impeccable acting chops and stunning looks, but her sizzling dance moves are also a thing among the fans. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress makes sure always present something new on the table every time she hit the screen and it is always a treat for the fans. But not just on the silver screen, Katrina is also a powerhouse of talent off the screen as well and this was quite evident during the lockdown wherein she was trying hands on different things.
Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was taking up the Sui Dhaaga challenge. The video was shot while Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s 2018 release Sui Dhaaga: Made in India initiated a social media trend. In the video, Katrina was seen putting a thread through a needle and she managed to do it like a pro. This isn’t all. The gorgeous actress was also seen sewing a top in the video and proved that she is indeed a jack of all trades.
Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s throwback video:
@katrinakaif doing #suidhagachallenge...she is looking super cute while doing this... she was nominated by Ayush Sharma and Warina...
As of now, the Thugs of Hindostan actress is enjoying her lockdown with her sister Isabelle Kaif. Katrina, who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat, has been spending her quarantine break by trying her hands at household chores like cleaning the house, doing the dishes, trying her hands at cooking along with working out at her residence.