Throwback: Katrina Kaif dunking her face in ice cold water is EXACTLY what we need to beat the heatwave

Katrina Kaif is among the popular stars in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback video of Katrina dipping her face in an icy cold bath and it surely is what we all deserve to beat the terrible heatwave.

The country is not just going through the Coronavirus crisis but also a terrible heatwave has hit the North region. States like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, UP and more are experiencing temperatures up to 48 to 50 degrees celsius. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of gorgeous star dunking her face in ice-cold water and it surely will give you relatable vibes. The Zero actress is known to resort to several beauty rituals to take care of her skin.

However, in the throwback video, Katrina is seen dipping her face in a bowl full of cold water and ice. Seeing the gorgeous star dipping her face in the water is exactly what most of us need to beat the terrible heatwave in the country. While the throwback video of Katrina was shared as her take on a viral ‘ice bucket challenge,’ it sure relates to the heatwave that we are experiencing currently in the country. The Bharat star’s video was loved back then by fans.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Katrina has been sharing updates on social media of her shenanigans at home. From cooking to cleaning to working out, Katrina has been trying to use the lockdown in the most judicious manner. Often, Katrina also shares photos with sister Isabelle Kaif that light up the internet. On the work front, Katrina’s film with , Sooryavanshi has been postponed owing to the lockdown. A new release date is yet to be announced. Apart from this, rumour has it that Katrina will be working on an action film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. However, nothing has been announced as of now.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s throwback video:

