THROWBACK: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor & others, a look at BTown’s lockdown Diwali 2020 celebrations

Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:00 PM IST
   
The festival of lights is back again and everyone seems to be in a celebratory mood. This year Diwali is all the more special as the lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced to a major extent. People are excited to finally step out of their house and meet their near and dear ones to celebrate the festival of joy. Well, now that we are all set to celebrate Diwali in 2021, we thought of taking you down memory lane and sharing some pictures of Bollywood celebrities from their Diwali celebrations last year. From Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh to Katrina Kaif, here’s a look at how your favourite celebrities celebrated Diwali in 2020. 

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer as they are lovingly called by their fans is one of the hottest couples of Bollywood. These two never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Last year on Diwali, Ranveer shared a picture of him and his lovely wife dressed in stunning outfits and laughing their hearts out. Sharing the picture Ranveer Singh wrote, “आप सब को दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं  Happy Diwali! Love & Light to all!”

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra 

Shilpa and Raj may not have been seen together in a long time now but last year their Diwali was quite a stylish one. Wearing matching outfits the couple looked every bit amazing in their peach ethnic outfits. Shilpa Shetty shared this lovely picture of her with hubby and write, “With the light of my life.” 

Katrina Kaif 

Last year Diwali was all about only dressing up and staying indoors and well, Kat truly aced that. The actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a sequined saree and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.  

Sara Ali Khan 

Another beauty of BTwon Sara Ali Khan always manages to skip the heartbeats of her fans with her pictures. Last year too she was successful in doing so as she posted a picture of her looking beyond gorgeous in her ethnic outfit.  

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan 

Last year was a special Diwali for Bebo as she was pregnant with her second baby. The actress had travelled all the way with son Taimur to be by her hubby Saif Ali Khan who was shooting for his film. Their idea of celebrating Diwali involved the three of them chilling in front of a bonfire. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas 

Even though PeeCee is away from her country yet she makes sure to celebrate the festival of lights with her hubby in the states. This picture of Priyanka and Nick screams love from every angle and they look lovely holding diya’s in their hands. 

Credits: Instagram


