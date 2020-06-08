Throwback: Katrina Kaif looks like a ball of happiness in a perfect sister squad photo & it’s all things cute

Katrina Kaif’s throwback photo with her sisters Isabelle Kaif and others is doing rounds on social media. The Zero star looks extremely elated in the company of her family.

Among the stars who have made their name in Bollywood with hard work over the years, ’s name shines right at the top. Katrina has been able to win the hearts of audiences with her performances in films like Zero, Bharat and more and her style is something that ends up becoming the talk of the town. The gorgeous star is extremely close to her family, especially her sisters. For those unaware, Katrina has six sisters and one brother and rarely, do we get to see a photo of her with her siblings.

While surfing social media, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Katrina with her sisters Isalebelle Kaif, Sonia Turcotte and others. In the gorgeous throwback photo, Katrina can be seen smiling the widest in the company of her sisters Isabelle, Sonia and others. Clad in a white top with her hair life open, the Bharat star looked absolutely gorgeous as she struck a happy pose with her siblings. Amid the lockdown, Katrina has been spending time with her sister Isabelle Kaif and often has shared photos with her on social media.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif & Ranveer Singh to team up for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's next

However, seeing the throwback photos of Katrina with her sisters, one can notice that the gorgeous star is extremely elated in the company of her siblings. Katrina’s sisters include Isabelle, Stephanie, Christine, Natasha, Sonia, and Melissa. Whenever the actress finds time, she spends time with them.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s throwback photo with her sisters:

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently Ali Abbas Zafar informed that he has finished scripting a superhero flick in which Katrina will be seen as the lead star. Apart from this, Katrina was gearing up to be seen with in Sooryavanshi. However, the film’s release was postponed owing to the COVID 19 lockdown. Apart from this, Katrina may also be seen in an action flick with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. However, nothing has been officially announced about the same. Recently, reports have come in that Katrina and will be seen teaming up for Zoya Akhtar's next. However, an official announcement is yet to come.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×