Throwback: Katrina Kaif obliging fan with selfie during her Mexico vacation proves she has a golden heart

has completed over 17 years in the industry and she has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The diva, who made her debut with 2003 release Boom, has managed to prove her mettle time and again with her talent and hard work despite not having a dhamakedaar entry in the showbiz world. Undoubtedly, the Ek Tha Tiger has garnered herself a massive fan following across the world and doesn’t leave a chance to leave everyone gasping for breath with her panache and stunning looks. Interestingly, not just Katrina’s gorgeous looks but her humbleness also bag a lot of attention.

In fact, the actress often obliges her fans and doesn’t leave a chance to express her love for them. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of Katrina wherein her kindness towards a fan once again won a million hearts. The picture, which was clicked during her Mexico vacation, featured the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress posing with a fan for the selfie. Katrina, undoubtedly, looked stunning her aqua colour bikini with a monochrome print.

Take a look at Katrina’s throwback picture with a fan from her Mexico vacation:

As of now, Katrina, who was last seen in starrer 2019 Bharat, is spending the lockdown break with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The diva has also been sharing her quarantine moments with her fans on social media wherein she was seen doing the dishes, cleaning the house, doing work out and also trying her hands on cooking.

