Throwback: Katrina Kaif talks about sharing make up with her sisters: Our getting ready rituals are a mayhem

Katrina Kaif, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, spoke about her make up conversations with her sisters

Sisters – This is one relationship is said to have one special bond. A bond where they have a strong equation, share almost everything from fears to happiness, bed to clothes and not to forget having those make up wars. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, no sister squad can escape this moment. And when you have six sisters, the make up war has to be a crazy affair. This is exactly what happens with who happens to be seven sisters together.

Getting candid about sharing make up with her sisters, Katrina told Pinkvilla that they do have make up wars every now and then. “I have six sisters and our bathroom and getting ready rituals are just crazy. it’s a mayhem. it’s just make up everywhere. And it’s like ‘if you have taken anything out of my make up bag, you better put it back.’ Every time we are all together, the seven of us girls in a bathroom, and it happens all the time. It happens at Christmas, it happens at weddings. And I always make an announcement, “Whoever has taken anything out of my make up it, is to put it back where they found it.” We have these make up wars all the time,” the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress added.

Talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen working in an upcoming horror comedy Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The team is expected to begin shooting in mid-November. "While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, director Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon," a source had recently Mid Day.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif looks ravishing in red by the beach as she teases with a BTS pic from her Maldives photoshoot

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×