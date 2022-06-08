THROWBACK: Katrina Kaif's million dollar advice to sister Isabelle Kaif before her debut; Find out

Katrina Kaif is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has several hit movies to her name. The actress made her debut in 2003 and ever since, she has worked with several actors and given hits like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Race, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ek Tha Tiger, etc. Clearly, Katrina’s journey in Bollywood in tinselvile has been an inspiration for a lot of fans. So when her sister Isabelle Kaif decided to step into the showbiz industry, all eyes were on how Katrina will guide her.

Katrina Kaif’s advice for Isabelle Kaif

And now, we have got our hands on one of Katrina’s throwback interviews with Film Companion wherein she spoke about her million-dollar advice for Isabelle. During the interview, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress spoke about how she was advising her on similar routes that she had taken during her journey. “I was thinking that okay this is the way that I have known, this is the way that will work for her to be successful,” Katrina added. However, she later realized that it is important for Isabelle to explore and have her own experiences. “The best thing I can do for her as a sister is to allow her to have her own voice and allow her to discover who she is instead of trying to make her a person who I think works for this industry or any industry. Authenticity is what works in any industry,” the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress was quoted saying. To note, Isabelle made her acting debut with the 2014 release Dr. Cabbie. She later played the lead role in the 2021 release Time to Dance with Sooraj Pancholi.

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif his guru

Interestingly, during the interview, Vicky also called Katrina his guru. Wonder why? Well, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor had revealed that during his time in the acting institute in 2009, he and his team were given an exercise to look into the camera and dance to Katrina’s popular track Teri Ore from Singh Is Kinng. Well, little did Vicky know back then that he would end up marrying Katrina.

Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movies

Talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s much talked about third installment of the Tiger franchise. The movie will feature Salman and Katrina reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi in the role of a lead antagonist. On the other hand, Katrina will also be seen exploring the horror comedy genre Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot which will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. This is not all. Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported that Katrina has collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film which is tentatively titled, Super Soldier. Katrina and Ali are expected to begin shooting for the movie by the end of this year.

“The movie will be made on a massive scale and they don’t want to leave any stone unturned. They are aiming to start shooting by 2022-end. Ali has a few domestic and international locations in mind for the shoot, and will start with the recce after wrapping up his project with Shahid Kapoor,” a source had told Pinkvilla. Clearly, Katrina’s interesting lineup of films is a treat for the fans.

