Throwback: Kiara Advani enjoying swimming will make you nostalgic about your beach holiday

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz, has been shelling out major vacation goals in this throwback video.

The country has been battling the COVID 19 crisis for a while now and the ongoing lockdown has brought the life to a standstill. We all are cooped in our houses and yearning to get back to our normal life. The situation is the same for the celebrities who are also missing their time on the sets and of course their exotic vacation. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback video of Kiara Advani enjoying swimming and it is bound to make you nostalgic about your beach holiday amid the lockdown.

The video was shot during one of her beach holidays and the Kabir Singh actress is making the most of her time enjoying the underwater swimming. Kiara was dressed in a blue bikini, wore a snorkelling mask and was raising the temperature as she flaunted her toned body. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star also captioned the video as, “Finding Nemo.” To recall, Kiara had shared the video on her Instagram account in December 2018 as she welcomed the New Year with a splash.

Take a look a Kiara Advani’s throwback video from one of her beach holidays:

Talking about the work front, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s much talked about directorial Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay, Indoo Ki Jawani and Yash Raj Films’ Shershaah opposite . Besides, Kiara has also been roped in for the most anticipated sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

