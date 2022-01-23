Throwback: Know what Sushant Singh Rajput planned to do if he didn't get work in films

It was on June 14, 2020, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left everyone in a state of shock. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. The actor made his mark in the film industry by giving some stellar performances. He switched from television to films in 2013, but did you know he had a backup plan in case he failed to sign a movie for his debut?

Back in a 2015 interview with Rediff.com, Sushant had opened up about shifting from TV to Bollywood and said, “When I quit television, people told me, you are doing a filmmaking course but what if you don’t get a film? I said, ‘I will make my own films’. I had decided that if that happens, I will start a canteen in Film City and I will buy a camera and make my own short film about the canteen and feature in it too. And I know I would be as excited about that as I am right now.”

He had clarified that the canteen idea was simply to soak up the essence of Film City, the hub of all things showbiz. “That was not plan B; that was to spend time in Film City because I love Film City. It’s the only place in Mumbai where everybody is shooting something. It’s because of the place it is that I thought of opening a canteen there. I can eat and I can enjoy watching films and I can actually shoot my short film, so that was the place to be,” added Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013. Later he appeared in films like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Kedarnath’ and many more. Sushant’s performance in the movies was applauded by fans and critics as well. His last film ‘Dil Bechara’ was premiered on the OTT platform and received a great response.

