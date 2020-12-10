Throwback: Kriti Sanon, Nupur get candid about their fights; Recall when they last hit each other

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon have been one of the most talked about sister duo and their chemistry often make us go aww.

Kriti Sanon, who is an avid social media user, is often seen giving glimpse of her happy moments and her family life on Instagram. While each of her posts is a treat for her massive fan following, her pics with sister Nupur Sanon receives special attention. The sister duo shares a great equation and never leaves a chance to dish out major sibling goals. Recently, we got our hands on Kriti and Nupur’s throwback video wherein the ladies were seen spilling beans about their chemistry.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti admitted that they do have arguments just like every sibling duo. However, when quizzed if they still hit each other, the Raabta actress stated that it used to happen when they were kids. However, Nupur contradicted Kriti and revealed that did have such a fight after the Filhall actress had moved to Mumbai. Recalling the incident, the newcomer actress stated that she was irked about something and wanted to have some time alone. However, Kriti wanted to have a conversation at that very point and in the heat of the moment, the sisters ended up hitting each other.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon’s candid revelations:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nupur, who have won millions of hearts with her stint in starrer Filhall, will soon be launched by producer Jackky Bhagnani in a yet to be titled project and she will begin shooting for the same next year. On the other hand, Kriti has been diagnosed with COVID 19. Talking about the same, she wrote, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid 19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I'm feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So I'm gonna ride this ride, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet!"

