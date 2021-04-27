Throwback: To the love Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya shared on their London vacation

The bond of family amidst the Bachchans stands for true family values in the 21st century. Aishwarya Rai shared a lovely picture with Abhishek, Aaradhya, and Big B on their London vacay.

The entire country got excited when Abhishek Bachchan got married to Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan lineage got even richer with talent, beauty, and simplicity. The union got amplified and welled up peopleâ€™s eyes when Aishwarya gave birth to her daughter Aaradhya. The three of them are a team that is never separated from one another, even their names are taken in the same breath. Whenever the couple decides to go out on a holiday, the pictures are never complete without the wonderful Aaradhya and of course the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.Â

Aishwarya had shared an awe-inspiring picture on her Instagram with Abhishek and Aaradhya from their London vacation. The three of them are sitting in a rather luxurious restaurant together where the picture is taken with Big B also marking his presence. Abhishek is smiling innocently from ear to ear looking like the dapper family man that he is. Aishwarya is seemingly stunning with the red lipstick while smiling from her wonderful eyes. Aaradhya in pink is like a sweet munchkin that is brightening the family picture with her enthusiasm.Â

Take a look at the post:

Aaradhya also clicks a wonderful picture together with grandpa Amitabh, who is looking sharp as always in black. The Bachchans in a picture together do seem like a family, not of superstars or legends, but a simple happy family cherishing the days they are spending together. Abhishek has recently released The Big Bull to rave reviews and is currently shooting for Dasvi while awaiting the release date of Bob Biswas. Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnamâ€™s epic Ponniyin Selvan.

Credits :Aishwarya Rai Instagram

