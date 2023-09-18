Throwback memories: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan strike a pose, joined by Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Karisma

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Pataudi is a treasure trove of family photos. She frequently shares rare and candid pictures of the Khan family on her social media, giving fans a glimpse into their off-camera lives. On this occasion, Saba has shared some old pictures of Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, showcasing their strong family bond.

Saba digs into her “treasure chest” and shares throwback pictures of the Khan family

Saba Pataudi’s Sunday saw her take a trip down the memory lane because as you say ‘old is gold’. Taking to Instagram, she opened her “treasure chest” and unveiled some captivating photographs of the family having a fun time. She shared old pictures of herself, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Notably, one of the pictures also had actress Karisma Kapoor. Sharing a reel of the pictures on Instagram, Saba captioned her post, “Found a treasure chest of lots ! So here are some original clicks by me, with me from some archive.... kept safely locked in a trunk ....#memoriesforlife #pataudi #palace #home #oldisgold #treasure #alwaysandforever #family.” She also shared throwback pictures on her Instagram Stories of Said Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan and captioned it, “Some memories are for life.” While sharing another picture featuring brother sister duo-Saif and Soha Ali Khan, she wrote in the caption, “By MOi.”

Fans rejoice Saba’s throwback pictures treat of their favorite actors

After Saba Pataudi shared the photographs on her Instagram account, several fans flocked to the comments section of her post. A fan commented, “We want more pictures for Bebo and saif.” Meanwhile, another fan stated, “I am a big fan of Saif€ena and family.” Other comments read, “So beautiful memories, old days are always golden moments, thanks for sharing this personal album pics. You are so lovely family oriented lady”, “Love watching your family pic collection. It's so relatable as I do the same. And it's nostalgic looking back at one's photo collection” and “Aww how cute was Sara and ibrahim mashallah”.

