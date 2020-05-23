Throwback: Not Kareena Kapoor Khan but THIS actress was the first choice for Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen romancing Aamir Khan in Rajkumar Hirani directorial 3 Idiots.

, Bollywood’s Mr. perfectionist, has given us several blockbusters in his career of three decades. Interestingly, most of his movies come with takeaways which give us a new perspective of life. Amid all his movie, 3 Idiots happens to be an all time favourite of the millennials. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie was a coming of age comedy drama which featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani in key roles and was among the biggest hits of 2009.

Apart from these incredible actors, 3 Idiots also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and the diva was seen romancing Aamir for the first time on the big screen. It goes without saying that we all loved Bebo’s performance as Pia in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Isn’t it? She was vibrant, mature, emotional and practical and was a perfect match for the crazy Rancho. But did you know The Veere Di Wedding actress wasn’t the first choice for Pia’s role in 3 Idiots? Yes, it’s true. The role was first offered to Kajol who had rejected the offer and eventually the movie went into Kareena’s kitty.

According to media reports, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress had turned down the movie as she wasn’t happy with Pia’s character. Reportedly, she felt that Pia’s role wasn’t as powerful as she has done in other movies in the past. As a result, the diva turned down the project without any second thoughts.

Talking about the same, Kajol had stated, “When Raju Hirani came to me with the script, I said I’d do the film if I were given the lead role (played by Aamir) or at least one of the other two main male leads. Raju thought I was joking, but I wasn’t. I didn’t have much to do in the role that was offered to me (eventually played by Kareena Kapoor). I wouldn’t have felt happy doing that film.”

Interestingly, if Kajol had given her nod for 3 Idiots, the movie would have marked the diva’s second collaboration with Aamir Khan after their 2006 release Fanaa. In fact, their on screen chemistry was quite loved by the audience. But destiny certainly had different plans.

For the uninitiated, 3 Idiots happens to be a satire about the social pressure under the Indian education system. It revolves around the story of three engineering students – Rancho (played by Aamir), Raju (played by Sharman) and Farhan (played by Madhavan) - who meet each other during their college and how Rancho changes his friend’s perspective towards education. The movie gives an important message that our education system needs to change certain things.

Meanwhile, Aamir and Kareena’s chemistry also did wonders on the silver screen and the duo went on to collaborate once again in 2012 for Reema Kagti’s Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. This isn’t all. This 3 Idiots couple will be once again seen in Aamir’s upcoming home production Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Aamir had announced the movie on his 54th birthday in March 2019.

Besides, it was also reported that the movie will be shot in more than 100 locations across India. Interestingly, Aamir will be donning the role of a Sikh and will be seen in turbaned look for the first time on the silver screen. In fact, Aamir had also begun shooting the movie in Punjab. To note, apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha will also feature Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress was last seen in Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium earlier this year. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, the Jab We Met actress will be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which is set in the Mughal era and will revolve around the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. While Kareena will be saying playing the role of Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara Begum, Takht will also star as Dara Shikoh, Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb, Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan and as Dilras Banu. Besides, it will also feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Credits :Lehren Retro

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×