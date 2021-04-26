Throwback: Oscars 2011 halted Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s LA vacation with an invite to the ceremony

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya were simply holidaying in LA when they bumped into an invite from the academy and an Indian director on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai has been an internationally renowned celebrity for over two decades. From being the Miss Universe to arriving at the Cannes premiere of Devdas in a chariot, Aishwarya has seen international fame as few have. She was in the blockbuster Pink Panther franchise and a guest at the David Letterman show, Aishwarya has been walking the carpet of Cannes almost every year for over a decade now. But nothing beats the all-of-a-sudden invite to the Oscars in the 2011 held ceremony for both Aishwarya and Abhishek.

The couple was vacationing in LA as they were and it just happened to be around the time Oscars were held. Aishwarya and Abhishek being internationally renowned actors, the news of them being in LA broke out and the word reached to the Academy producers. They ended up getting an invite to walk the red carpet amongst the Hollywood legends and attended the ceremony. Both dressed sharply in black reached the red carpet and accidentally got bumped into the prolific director who made Jodha Akbar with Aishwarya and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey with Abhishek, Ashutosh Gowariker.

While standing on the red carpet, the couple started interacting with a journalist and said, “What a great interruption to have, I think. It's been wonderful, it's a bit cold in LA which is unusual but it's wonderful, it's so nice, very sweet of them to invite us and recognize our film industry and we're very happy to be here representing India.” Abhishek further mentioned that they are rooting for Colin Firth to win the Best Actor for The King’s Speech and he eventually did for his marvelous performance as King George VI.

