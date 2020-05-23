THIS throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu and Samara is picture perfect

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her late dad Rishi Kapoor. The throwback photo had Neetu Kapoor, Samara and Riddhima posing with Rishi. Check it out.

Senior actor passed away last month on April 30, 2020, and his demise left the entire Bollywood in a state of grief. After having battled cancer for over 2 years, Rishi Kapoor passed away last month at a hospital in Mumbai. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was in New Delhi and could not physically be a part of the cremation. However, soon she travelled to Mumbai by road to be with and mom in the hour of grief. Since then, Riddhima has been remembering the happier times with her dad via throwback photos.

On Saturday, Riddhima shared an adorable throwback photo with late actor Rishi Kapoor where he is seen hail and hearty. In the throwback photo, Riddhima is seen standing next to her dad Rishi Kapoor while her daughter, Samara is seen posing with Neetu Kapoor. The family picture was beyond adorable and Riddhima shared it on social media on Saturday morning. She recalled the happier times with her late father and was all hearts for the picture perfect family photo.

Earlier, Riddhima had shared a throwback selfie of Samara and Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram story that left everyone in awe. Since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Riddhima has been on a spree of sharing throwback photos with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu Kapoor and late father.

Here’s the throwback photo that Riddhima shared:

Meanwhile, recently a 13th day prayer meeting was held in Mumbai where Ranbir, , Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli, Karisma Kapoor and others came to pay their last respects to late Rishi Kapoor. Photos from the prayer meeting were shared by Riddhima on social media where she and her brother Ranbir were seen praying for their late father Rishi Kapoor.

