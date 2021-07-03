Throwback PHOTO: When Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira & Kiaan couldn't stop pampering little Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has been a popular star kid. We stumbled upon a sweet memory from his first birthday bash where his cousins Kiaan Raj and Samaira showered him with love.

It is often said that cousins are one's first best friend and it looks like for Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, this holds true. Taimur not only gets a lot of love from his parents but also from his aunt Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj. On several occasions, Kiaan and Samaira have been spotted with Kareena and Saif's little munchkin and one such event was Taimur's first birthday celebration at Pataudi Palace.

Back in the day, Kareena and Saif along with the entire family had travelled to the Pataudi Palace to host a birthday party for Taimur. One of the photos that had surfaced on social media from the celebrations included that of baby Taimur with his cousins Samaira and Kiaan. We stumbled upon the cute throwback photo today and it seems that it continues to tug at fans' heartstrings. In the cute throwback photo, Kareena and Saif's munchkin could be seen playing with his cousins Kiaan and Samaira at his first birthday bash.

While Kiaan is seen smiling away, Samaira is seen holding her cousin Taimur in her arms and posing for a picture-perfect photo. Little Tim is seen sporting a white shirt while Samaira is seen donning a black cardigan with glasses. Kiaan too is seen sporting a sleeveless sweater with a checkered shirt.

Take a look at the cute throwback photo:

Being the cutest star kid in Bollywood, Taimur has always been the media's favourite child. His every moment has been chronicled by the media in the form of photos of his sightings with his family. Be it his shenanigans with the paps or his cute antics while avoiding paparazzi, Taimur always manages to grab the attention. On all the media attention on him, his mom Kareena had told Bollywood Life back in the day, "As parents, we do not say much, but we hope that he has as normal a childhood as I wanted him to have. Right now, he does not understand it, but at some point we will make him understand it."

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Taimur has been spending time at home with his parents and his baby brother. He often features in photos shared by his mom Kareena on her Instagram handle. Recently too, Kareena had shared a glimpse of Taimur and Saif doing Yoga at home on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The photos of the munchkin had instantly gone viral on social media.

Credits :Pinkvilla

