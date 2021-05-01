Throwback: To ‘The Picture Perfect’ day in the lives of Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had posted a wonderful picture of the perfect family portrait including Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan as they smile with joy together.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have made heartbeats throughout the nation by becoming the example of normalcy in the family despite the huge showbiz effect in the house. There are several pictures adored by the netizens, where Abhishek is standing backstage with Aaradhya in his arms and Aishwarya is up on the venue performing for thousands of people. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek have been in the limelight for over two decades but the dignity in their union stayed intact and fans adore them as a team including Aaradhya.

Aishwarya had posted this lovely image where she is sitting with Aaradhya, who is acting goofy and cute while Abhishek is standing behind both of them like a rock with a wonderful smile. Ravishing as always, every bit of Aishwarya’s smile justifies the title of most beautiful women in the world. Aaradhya can be seen wearing a cute bow on her head as she poses in a jovial manner like a happy child for the camera. Abhishek is wearing a red hoodie and donning a smile of a content family man.

Take a look at the post, which Aishwarya captioned as “OURS” with multiple heart emojis.

Abhishek has two films announced and waiting in the wings. Before the lockdown occurred, Abhishek was shooting for Dasvi, which is a social comedy-drama produced by Maddock Films. Bob Biswas’s character, though supporting got raved by the audience in Vidya Balan’s Kahaani starring Vidya Balan that released in 2012. Now in the spin-off, Abhishek is portraying the character instead of Saswata Chatterjee. The shooting of the film has been completed and the release date is unannounced yet.

Also Read| Throwback: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan pose like royalty in this glamorous family photo

Credits :Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Share your comment ×