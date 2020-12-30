Throwback: Priyanka Chopra breaking a coconut before kickstarting a project proves she is a true desi girl
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been one of the actresses who have gone places in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut in 2003 released The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, has given us several iconic movies in her career of 17 years. In fact, Priyanka has been one of the few actresses in Bollywood who went have carved a niche for herself in the West. And while she continues to rule the international cinema, PeeCee is still a desi girl at heart and she has proved it time and again.
Recently, we have got our hands on a throwback video of the Dil Dhadakne Do actress wherein she was seen flaunting her desi side. In the video, Priyanka was seen breaking a coconut at the location of her movie The Sky Is Pink before kickstarting the shoot to bring some good vibes. To note, breaking a coconut, which is also known as Shrifal (holy fruit), is considered to be auspicious and marks a good start of a project. The video also featured The Sky Is Pink co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur who was all smiles as Priyanka broke the coconut.
Take a look Priyanka Chopra’s throwback video:
To note, Shonali Bose directorial, which was released in 2019, was Priyanka’s last Bollywood movie. As of now, the actress has four international projects lined up. While she will be next seen in We Can Be Heroes, she is currently shooting for Text for You. Priyanka will also be seen in The White Tiger and The Matrix 4.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas ‘reflecting on the last Monday of 2020’; Says ‘hopeful for what 2021 will bring’
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
everyday a new PPR article to keep this old trash in news
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
miss 96 teeth all i can see is dark gums & teeth & hear an irritating voice
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Aww is that why the sky is pink was a flop buster hit, she should keep breaking coconuts all day everyday for continued successes like that
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
her voice is so masculine like a deep throaty one
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
yes the video right after the coconut breaking was in true desi fashion, her dress at the grammys-i thought it was some porn video. She is truly a sanskari nari, break a coconut on her head as well...
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Traitor,nothing else. A shame for India! :(