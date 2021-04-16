Throwback: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ reaction to Deepika Padukone being her competitor is iconic; WATCH

In an old video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked about her 'global competitor' Deepika Padukone. Take a look at how the actress responded.

and have made India proud not just on a national level but internationally as well. Both the actresses have represented the country by being a part of multiple projects from the west. The two have also been at the top of their A game and fans admire the stars for their undying efforts to achieve major milestones professionally. Amid this, there have been frequent rumours about their friendship and rivalry. Recently, we got our hands on a throwback video which shows Priyanka’s interaction with one of the reporters shows her giving a savage reply to one of his questions at an event.

The actress was asked how she feels about Deepika Padukone being her competitor after the latter stepped her foot in Hollywood. To which, Priyanka quirkily responded in Hindi, “I thought you all used to say we were friends? How are we competitors suddenly? So, how did that change? When did it change? Why did it change?” Priyanka further clarified that nothing has changed between them and they have always been the way they are. The actress’s response to the question was applauded by the audience as they cheered her for her answer.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s reaction:

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in London, where she’s fulfilling her work responsibilities as she is shooting for Citadel. The actress has been living with her hubby Nick Jonas, who opened up about her in a recent interview. The singer dropped compliments for his wife in the nicest way possible. In a chat with L'Officiel USA, he said, "I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me.”

