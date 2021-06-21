  1. Home
Throwback: Priyanka Chopra revealed she used to follow her dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform

On her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra had shared a photo of herself wearing an army uniform, complete with a beret. Take a look.
Throwback: Priyanka Chopra revealed she used to follow her dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform
Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had made headlines for countless reasons. From opening her own restaurant to getting lauded for her work in The White Tiger, the actress stole everyone’s hearts. The star also unveiled her very own memoir Unfinished. Before the release of her book, Priyanka had treated her fans with a glimpse of her memoir. She had posted an adorable picture of herself from when she was a kid and penned a heartwarming caption along with it.

Priyanka has shared a photo of herself wearing an army uniform, complete with a beret. In the caption, she had mentioned that the picture would also be a part of her book. In the cute throwback post, Priyanka mentioned that as a child, she used to go around the house dressed in her father’s Army uniform. “Even as a little girl... I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new,” she penned in the caption. The actress further added she had an urge to do something she hadn't done before and discover something ‘that no one had found yet.'

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has quite a few projects lined up in front of her. The actress recently wrapped up Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. She would be seen in an Indian wedding comedy next to Mindy Kaling. Besides this, Priyanka regularly shares photos of herself from the sets of the much awaited Amazon Prime series Citadel.

