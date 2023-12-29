THROWBACK: Rajesh Khanna called Twinkle Khanna ‘best present ever’ as she was born on his 31st birthday

Today, December 29, marks the birth anniversary of Rajesh Khanna, the legendary actor of Indian cinema. His illustrious career includes iconic works such as Anand, Swarg, Namak Haraam, and many more. Interestingly, his special day coincides with his daughter Twinkle Khanna's birthday. As we commemorate their shared birthday, let's revisit the heartfelt tribute Twinkle penned for her father, revealing that he considered Twinkle the ‘best present’ ever given to him by her mother Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle Khanna was the ‘best present’ to her father Rajesh Khanna

In 2020, Twinkle Khanna shared on her Tweak India website that, for her, Father's Day would always be in December. She recounted about her father Rajesh Khanna, “All I know is what he said to my mother: That I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday.”

Twinkle affectionately revealed that her father always addressed her as "Tina baba.” Unbeknownst to her at the time, her upbringing deviated from the norm of other girls in her circle. Twinkle asserted, “The restrictions drawn around their adolescence did not define mine. The permanent marker, one that would later be passed onto their husbands, to enforce the circle of captivity did not exist in my case.”

Twinkle Khanna on her bonding with father Rajesh Khanna and his dating advice

In that very article, Twinkle Khanna shared an endearing anecdote about seeking dating advice from her father, Rajesh Khanna. Reminiscing, she recalled a piece of unconventional wisdom her father imparted: "Have four boyfriends at a time." His rationale? To safeguard her heart from ever being broken. Twinkle disclosed that she never revealed to him that the only man with the power to break her heart was none other than her father.

In discussing the pivotal role of a father in his daughter's life, Twinkle emphasized that what a daughter seeks is the knowledge that she has someone to lean on, someone dependable beyond herself. Reflecting on her own experience, she acknowledged, "My father may not have been standing by my side, holding my hand through every stage of life, but somewhere deep inside, I knew that I could count on him.”

