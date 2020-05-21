Throwback: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt flash their widest smiles in a selfie with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been with each other for a long time. As a throwback, we stumbled upon an adorable selfie of Ranbir and Alia with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan that is too epic to miss.

Among the popular couples in Bollywood, and have always been in the news. It was back on an episode of Koffee With Karan 6 that Alia opened up about seeing Ranbir Kapoor. They made their first public appearance together at and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. The two started spending time on the sets of Brahmastra and now, as the release date of their first film draws near, fans are excited to see Ranbir and Alia on screen.

As a throwback, we stumbled upon an adorable selfie from Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebration back in 2018. In the photo, Alia and her mom Soni Razdan can be seen posing with Ranbir and his mother . Both the mothers can be seen smiling the widest while posing with Ranbir and Alia. The adorable duo looked elated to be celebrating the occasion with their mums and the selfie went viral back then too. Once again, this adorable selfie of Ranbir and Alia with Neetu and Soni is taking over the internet.

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor sits in dad Rishi Kapoor’s lap as Neetu poses with Riddhima in an endearing unseen childhood pic

Ranbir and Alia are gearing up for their first stint on the screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Fans have been waiting to see them together since the film’s shoot began in 2017. Love blossomed on the sets and since then, every time they are seen together, their photos go viral on social media.

Check out Ranbir and Alia’s throwback photo with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan:

Even in the time of grief due to loss of , Alia has been by Ranbir and his family’s side. The duo was also seen arriving for late Rishi Kapoor’s 13th day prayer meet to pay their last respects to the late actor. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan’s Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×