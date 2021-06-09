Throwback: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s deleted scene from YJHD will make you revisit the film; Watch

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released to a thunderous box office in 2013 by becoming ’s biggest at the time and has garnered a cult fan following over the years. The melodious music of the film that still plays massively played a big role in having this film compose a mood for the audience which is hard to escape from. The four friends go on a journey together and come back with life-altering conclusions only to reunite for a wedding and end up owning their love. Ranbir’s hardcore flirtatious and traveler character ‘Bunny’ opened up a whole new realm of aspirations for people keen to live the ‘Ilahi’ life.

Deepika played a character called ‘Naina’, which is contrary to her on-screen image especially after coming hard on the heels of her career-altering performance in Cocktail. Deepika played a sensible, scholar Naina who understands being free in life from Bunny but ends up becoming his home. The duo received all the praise in the world for their fantastic acting abilities and on-screen chemistry. Though the film is seen by a large number of audience across the globe over various platforms, there is a deleted scene which will make the viewers fall in love yet again with the riveting tale.

Take a look at the scene:

Ayan Mukerji who wrote and directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani collaborated with Ranbir for the first time in his debut feature ‘Wake Up Sid’. Post YJHD, Ayan is busy making his spectacle titled ‘Brahmastra’, which will be released in three parts and is one of the biggest projects to have been announced in the Hindi film industry. Brahmastra does not have an official release date yet.

