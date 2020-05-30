Throwback: Ranbir Kapoor’s family photo with late Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor reminds fans of the good old days

An old photo of Ranbir Kapoor from his teenage days is going viral on social media. In the photo, we can see a much younger Ranbir relishing a meal with late dad Rishi Kapoor and his mom Neetu Kapoor.

It has been a month since the demise of and fans are still grieving the loss of the talented actor. Every day, a photo of late Rishi Kapoor surfaces on social media with his son , and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni that leaves fans nostalgic. A month after his demise, a throwback photo of Ranbir joining him and his mom Neetu for dinner is going viral on social media. While Ranbir performed the last rites for Rishi Kapoor post his demise with mum Neetu by his side, Riddhima could not make it and joined via video call with .

The old photo has been going viral on social media since the past day and it features Ranbir Kapoor with his late dad Rishi Kapoor, mum Neetu and uncle Randhir Kapoor. The family photo captures the essence of a typical Kapoor family get together and Ranbir looked extremely young in the photo. It appeared as if the photo was from Ranbir Kapoor’s teenage years when he joined his late dad Rishi Kapoor over for a meal with other family members.

Today, marks the completion of a month since the talented senior actor left the world for his heavenly abode. Last evening, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima penned a note and shared a photo with her late dad Rishi Kapoor as she remembered him a month after his demise. Even Ranbir’s brother-in-law remembered the senior star in his prayers.

Here is Ranbir Kapoor’s old photo with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor:

Meanwhile, on the 13th day prayer meeting for Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir was joined by Alia Bhatt. A photo from inside the prayer meeting was shared on social media where Ranbir and Riddhima were seen remembering their late father and paying their last respects to him. The senior star passed away last month on April 30, 2020, and ended his 2-year-long battle with cancer. He was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was also a part of ’s official adaptation of The Intern.

