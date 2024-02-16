THROWBACK: Ranbir Kapoor wanted to go on a road trip with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur; Can you guess why?

There was a time when it was said that two Bollywood actresses or two Bollywood contemporaries could never be friends. Well, several actors have been proving this statement wrong by flaunting their friendship bond either on social media or on film sets, or at award functions. Today we got our hands on an old video of Ranbir Kapoor wherein he chose two of his contemporaries to go on a road trip with and we bet after you listen to the answer, you would want to see the trio in a Bollywood film for sure.

Ranbir Kapoor answers who he wants to go on a road trip with

An old video of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on social media. In a fun interview, Ranbir was to answer the questions by playing with cute puppies who were adorably climbing on his lap and playing with him. In the interview, the actor was asked that if he has to go on a road trip with two of his contemporaries then who would he choose and why? The actor without thinking twice took Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur’s names.

Elaborating on the reason, Ranbir Kapoor said “Crazy people and lots of fun.” Well, we all have seen the chemistry Anushka and Ranbir share with each other during the shoot of their film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But it would be really interesting to see the equation of the trio if they ever go on a road trip together. We are sure that fans would love to see them in a movie, right?

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. One of them is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. In this magnum opus, he will be essaying the role of Lord Ram. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Goddess Sita and the KGF star will be playing the role of Raavan.

In addition to that, Ranbir is also working on Love & War, a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This movie features Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in important roles, and there are rumors that RK will be portraying a character with shades of grey.

