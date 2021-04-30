Throwback: Randhir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor explained Taimur Ali Khan’s media exposure: They know his maid also

In an old interview, Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor opened up about star kids' exposure to media. Take a look at what they said.

B-town’s star kids have garnered a fan base due to their booming social media presence. They are undoubtedly as popular as their celebrity parents. Most fans await their Bollywood debut and see them stepping into their parents’ shoes. While receiving fame at a young age seems ideal, growing up under the spotlight can be stressful. In an old interview, Randhir Kapoor and late had spoken about the same by drawing light on the exposure of star kids to media.

The veteran actors were asked about their views on star kids’ normalcy being robbed from them at a young age due to constant media attention. To this, Randhir Kapoor gave a humourous yet witty response. The actor explained how paparazzis are “stationed permanently” below their house, eager to take his grandson’s photos. Speaking of the attention Taimur Ali Khan receives from paparazzis, the actor comically added, “Everybody recognises his maid also.” His funny answer made everyone crack up. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor added to his remark by explaining how there’s a lot of social exposure to star kids.

Bollywood mourned the loss of Rishi Kapoor when he took his last breath on April 30, 2020. The Kapoor family also witnessed the loss of Rajiv Kapoor when he passed away in February this year. Randhir Kapoor expressed how much he missed his late brothers. In a chat with The Times of India, the actor said, “One year may have passed but there's not a single day that I don't think about them.”

