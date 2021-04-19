Throwback: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor Insta bombed Sonam Kapoor’s wedding Live to their fans; WATCH

On the eve of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, Ranveer Singh entered the wedding while doing an Instagram live to his fans meanwhile, Arjun captured Ranveer entering the party.

In the month of May 2018, Delhi 6 actress tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. It was a social festival with who’s who of Bollywood dancing and singing on stage with the family. From SRK to Salman, everybody marked their presence in Anil Kapoor’s daughter’s wedding but one A-lister made his presence felt to millions at once. Superstar stood out of the gate wearing a white shirt and black pants. He started doing Instagram live and announced to everybody that he is now taking them inside Sonam’s wedding.

Ranveer moved with the camera from broad daylight to the interior of one of Bollywood’s biggest parties in a swanky-looking infrastructure. Panipat actor was present by Ranveer’s side and he decided to open his phone camera and record nothing but Ranveer Singh doing what he does best, being the life of the party. Ranveer shook hands with many celebrities one of them being pop singer Mika who made his love known to the Insta fam. Both Arjun and Ranveer had fun at the cost of comprising Sonam’s wedding venue details.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has just started shooting for one of his forthcoming releases called Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. He has also completed the shooting on work on his next with Rakul Preet called Sardar ka Grandson. Recently one of Arjun’s films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was released in the theaters after a long gap of little over a year.

