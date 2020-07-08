Throwback: Ranveer Singh and late Saroj Khan get goofy while clicking selfies; Fans say ‘Miss You Masterji’

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest and the late choreographer’s prayer meet was postponed due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest and soon after, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn her demise. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , to Sara Ali Khan, and others, a host of B-town celebs mourned the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on some goofy selfies of and Saroj Khan. In the said photos, Ranveer Singh and Saroj Khan are seen posing for a selfie and while in one photo, they are pouting, in the other photo, they are smiling from ear to ear while clicking a photo.

In the photos, Ranveer, as always, ooks handsome as ever in his black and white hoodie, and late Saroj Khan looks lovely as ever in her blue traditional attire. When Saroj Khan passed away, Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a photo of Saroj Khan and alongside the photo, he wrote, “RIP”. That said, a few days back, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 35th birthday, and shared an unseen photo with Ranveer to wish him as she wrote, “The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person!...”

Now, as per latest reports, a biopic is likely to be made on the dance guru as according to a report, Saroj's daughter Sukaina revealed that the biopic was in talks for a while and choreographer Remo D'souza was likely to take on the project. "Filmmaker Kunal Kohli first approached us then director Baba Yadav’s wife also wanted to make a web series on her life. Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza also wished to make one, during the shooting of the film Kalank. She was keen that Remo should make the film because Remo's life story is also about becoming a hero from zero. Mummy said that Remo is also in the same profession and he will understand her journey and the and the incidents that happen in the life of a choreographer well,” shared Saroj Khan’s daughter.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×