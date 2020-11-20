THROWBACK: Ranveer Singh covering up Deepika Padukone while walking through a sea of paps is all things love

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has been one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and watching them together is uncertainly a treat for the fans.

Think about the power couples of Bollywood and the list is incomplete without mentioning and . The couple has tied the knot after dating each other for six years and are happily married for two years now. Undoubtedly, Ranveer and Deepika’s (or DeepVeer as their fans call them lovingly) has never failed to dish out major couple goals and their love story has been a complete mushfest. This isn’t all. From expressing his love for Deepika to making gestures like holding her trail, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor has also set the bar higher for the men out there with the way he is around his ladylove.

Recently, we got our hands on yet another video of this power couple wherein Ranveer was seen shelling out major boyfriend/husband goals. In the video, DeepVeer was seen making their way out amidst the sea of shutterbugs. While the paps were making an effort to click the couple, Ranveer being the doting boyfriend turned husband to Deepika made sure to cover up his ladylove as they walked towards their car. He was seen wrapping his arms around the Chhappaak actress so that she isn’t troubled by the sea of paps and later held her hand to make way for her.

Take a look at this cute video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, talking about the work fronts, Deepika and Ranveer have some interesting projects in the pipeline. While Ranveer will be seen in YRF’s upcoming social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak. Besides, he will also be working in ’s much talked about period drama Takht. On the other hand, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

