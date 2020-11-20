  1. Home
  2. entertainment

THROWBACK: Ranveer Singh covering up Deepika Padukone while walking through a sea of paps is all things love

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has been one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and watching them together is uncertainly a treat for the fans.
21173 reads Mumbai
THROWBACK: Ranveer Singh covering up Deepika Padukone while walking through a sea of paps is all things loveTHROWBACK: Ranveer Singh covering up Deepika Padukone while walking through a sea of paps is all things love
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Think about the power couples of Bollywood and the list is incomplete without mentioning Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The couple has tied the knot after dating each other for six years and are happily married for two years now. Undoubtedly, Ranveer and Deepika’s (or DeepVeer as their fans call them lovingly) has never failed to dish out major couple goals and their love story has been a complete mushfest. This isn’t all. From expressing his love for Deepika to making gestures like holding her trail, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor has also set the bar higher for the men out there with the way he is around his ladylove.

Recently, we got our hands on yet another video of this power couple wherein Ranveer was seen shelling out major boyfriend/husband goals. In the video, DeepVeer was seen making their way out amidst the sea of shutterbugs. While the paps were making an effort to click the couple, Ranveer being the doting boyfriend turned husband to Deepika made sure to cover up his ladylove as they walked towards their car. He was seen wrapping his arms around the Chhappaak actress so that she isn’t troubled by the sea of paps and later held her hand to make way for her.

Take a look at this cute video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, talking about the work fronts, Deepika and Ranveer have some interesting projects in the pipeline. While Ranveer will be seen in YRF’s upcoming social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak. Besides, he will also be working in Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht. On the other hand, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone REACTS to meme comparing her and Ranveer's Diwali look to Motichoor Ladoo & Gajar Ka Halwa

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Deepika Padukone REACTS to meme comparing her and Ranveer's Diwali look to Motichoor Ladoo & Gajar Ka Halwa
Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela turns 7: 5 romantic scenes from Ranveer, Deepika's film that raised temperature
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone extend Diwali wishes to fans with a beautiful laughter filled PHOTO
Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff & others send love to Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh on their 2nd anniversary
Ranveer Singh's anniversary surprise for 'gudiya' Deepika Padukone are rare snaps: Souls eternally intertwined
Happy Anniversary Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh: Proof that DeepVeer's love is a mush fest post marriage
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Deepika and Ranveer are true lovebirds

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

They both are so cute...Love you DeepVeer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement