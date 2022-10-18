Throwback: Reasons why you should watch Akshay Kumar's Padman today, READ

The contribution of Bollywood in this sphere is a significant one. Remember Akshay Kumar starrer Padman ? Well for those who are unaware, this film was based on the concept of menstruation and was a big commercial success in February 2018.

Today, people across the globe are marking World Menopause Day. As defined by the World Health Organization, most women experience menopause between the ages of 45 and 55 years as a natural part of biological aging. Menopause marks the end of their reproductive years. On this day, let us come together as one and raise awareness about the menstrual cycle and maintaining proper hygiene.

This film directed by filmmaker R Balki is a carefully crafted piece of art and depicts the stereotypes associated with the process of menstruation. The film is based on the life of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham and features actors Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

Reasons Why You Should Watch Out This Film

Debunks the stereotypes of menstruation

The process of menstruation begins from the age of 11-12 years in girls and can continue till 45-55 years. This film makes use of some strong dialogues. In the film, Radhika Apte's says, "Hum aurton ke liye, bimari se marna, sharam ke sath jeene se zada behtar hai". This sentence itself is so powerful that sums up the intensity of the taboo surrounding menstruation in Indian society.

Women Empowerment

Throughout the film, one can observe that the talks promote the concept of women's empowerment. Akshay Kumar, who is on a mission to make pads easily accessible to women across the country, delivers a powerful dialogue in the film wherein he says: “Stronger women make a stronger country.”.

Next to perfection acting skills

The acting skills of all three actors in the film are amazing. It is a treat to the eyes and the mind to watch a movie based on a social cause without any discomfort. Pad Man brings forward Muruganantham's struggles while he was working on inventing low-cost sanitary napkins. In a world of Superman, Spiderman and Batman, Akshay Kumar introduced us to a new superhero Padman.

Will Akshay Kumar succeed in his mission to make sanitary pads accessible in rural India? Do watch out the film today.

R Balki has THIS to say about the film

As reported by India TV in February this year, R Balki opened up on his opinions about the film Padman. “It was an important film and ode to one of the most creative minds, Muruganantham, who went about breaking this taboo of menstruation-related issues. The film furthered his cause and made it an acceptable family conversation - a huge task in even the developed countries! For me, Pad Man is the most important film I have made so far! In the film, Akshay Kumar was at his best and lived the role. A 13-minute monologue with fluctuating emotions in one take! Very few actors have done that in cinema! Truly a performance that touched me even as we were filming it!," the popular filmmaker said.

What are you waiting for? Watch out this film today.

