Throwback: Rekha gets candid about her love life; Says ‘She runs away from the person she love’

Rekha’s love life has always been the talk of the town and has always managed to intrigue people. Here’s what she has to say about her love life.

Think about the most talented and versatile actress in Bollywood and this list cannot be complete by . The actress, who has been ruling the industry for decades now, has been the epitome of talent. Be it her stunning looks, stupendous acting skills or grace, Rekha has aced every department and has been a living legend for every cinebuff ruling millions of hearts. Interestingly, Rekha has always been the talk of the town not just for her professional life or style statements but also for her love life.

And while her love life continues to intrigue the fans, we got our hands on a throwback video wherein the Muqaddar Ka Sikandar actress was seen speaking about her love life and how she has been maintaining a distance from people she has loved. Rekha has stated she always kept everyone she loves at bay be it from her side or due to the situation. “Mai jisko pyaar krti hu use door bhaagti hu aur jisko mai bht zyada pyaar karti hu usse to mai koson door bhaagti hu. Ya to mai khud bhaagti hu ya duniya mujhe bhaga deti hai,” she had added.

Take a look at Rekha’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, Rekha had earlier made the headlines after her security guard and two house staff tested positive for COVID 19. The media reports suggested that the veteran actress was even quarantined for a while post this. It was also reported that while BMC had sent a sanitization team to her residence, they were not allowed to enter or sanitize the bungalow.

Also Read: Rekha refuses to allow BMC officials inside her bungalow; Refrains from getting her COVID test done

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×