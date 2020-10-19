THROWBACK: Saif Ali Khan & Karisma Kapoor took ‘Jija, Saali’ bond to the next level & slayed on the red carpet

Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s camaraderie never fails to grab the eyeballs be it on screen or off the screen and this does make them as one of the coolest jija-saali jodis in tinselvile.

Sisters are known to have share a unique bond since the beginning and while growing up they have one solo moto ‘Sisters before misters’. Undoubtedly, the jija in this equation is often touted to be one of the biggest enemies. After all, he is the one stealing your BFF forever, isn’t it. But one can’t deny the interesting equation between jija and saali which is all about fun and memories. Interestingly, Bollywood has also witnessed some beautiful jija-saali jodis over the years.

One such jodi happens to be of and Karisma Kapoor. The duo did not just make a stunning pair on the screen (especially in their movie Hum Saath Saath Hain) but they also share a great camaraderie off the screen as well. In fact, we recently got our hands on a throwback video of Saif and Karisma from and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. In the video, the Nawab of Pataudi was seen posing with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and saali Karisma in one frame. While it was a perfect click, Saif and Karima did take jija-saali bond to the next level

Take a look at the throwback video of Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor:

Interestingly, Saif had also impressed Karisma with his sweet gesture during his wedding with Kareena as he gave his saali a special gift. Talking about the same, Lolo said, “Nawab sahib, in his nawabi style, gave me a beautiful gift, a pair of earrings that is a cherished possession even today. She also mentioned that Saif is an amazing human being. “Saif is an amazing, super cool and chilled out person.”

