Throwback: Salman Khan gives witty reply about his plans to get 'double' post marriage & it is hilarious

has been one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. For years, the Dabangg star’s wedding has been the talk of the town and one of the most inevitable questions for the actor. Needless to say, not just the actor’s massive fan following has been quite eager for Salman to ditch his bachelorhood and get married. And while the question about Salman’s wedding continues to be the talk of the town, we got our hands on a throwback video of the Sultan star wherein he had addressed the question in the wittiest way which won hearts.

The video was apparently shot before the release of Sultan and Salman was seen talking to the media. During this interaction, a reporter quizzed the superstar about when is he planning to get double which meant when was planning to get married. To this, Salman replied, “Can’t you see. I have already doubled. From Maine Pyar Kiya days to now, I have doubled now I am preparing to get triple for Sultan.” Well if you are confused, the superstar was indicating towards his physique. His hilarious response undoubtedly left everyone present in splits.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhudheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie happens to be a cop drama which will also feature and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Besides, he will also be working in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

