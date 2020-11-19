Throwback: Salman Khan grooving with birthday girl Sushmita Sen will make you want them reunite onscreen

Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen had shared the screen space in 1999 release Biwi No 1 and their chemistry was loved by everyone.

Sushmita Sen is one of the most vivacious actresses Bollywood has ever witnessed and there are no second thoughts about it. In her career of over 25 years, the former beauty queen has several hit movies to her credit and has proved her versatility on the silver screen time and again. Amid this, Sushmita’s jodi with in 1999 release Biwi No 1 has been loved till date. From their chemistry to their onscreen equation with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress was on point.

Interestingly, on the occasion of Sushmita’s 45th birthday today, we got our hands on a throwback video of the Aarya actress. In the video, the diva was seen shaking a leg in with Salman. The video began with Salman hugging Sushmita like the two long lost friends. And soon the duo started grooving together and flaunting their sizzling moves. Apparently, the video was shot at Sushmita’s birthday party in the past and the Ek Tha Tiger actor had met the former beauty queen after a long time. Undoubtedly, their chemistry made us nostalgic about Salman and Sushmita’s Biwi No 1 days and made us want to see them share the screen space once again.

Meanwhile, Sushmita has been inundated with best wishes on her 45th birthday. In fact, her beau Rohman Shawl has penned a heartfelt post for the birthday girl and wrote, “Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !! Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh #foreverwalalove #shayari #bithdaygirl #loveofmylife #birthdayshayari.”

