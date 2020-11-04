  1. Home
Throwback: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit rekindle their Hum Aapke Hai Koun days as they pose together at an event

We got our hands on a throwback video wherein Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit happily posed together at a wedding reception.
30529 reads Mumbai Updated: November 4, 2020 05:31 pm
Salman Khan, Madhuri DixitThrowback: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit rekindle their Hum Aapke Hai Koun days as they pose together at an event
It is no secret that Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry is always praised by all. The iconic 90’s pair has given superhits, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Saajan and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Though it’s been 26 years since Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial had hit theatres, the film remains iconic and is loved even after so many years.

It is always a treat to watch Madhuri and Salman together. Recently, we got our hands on the throwback video wherein both happily posed together for shutterbugs. The video is from well-known filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son's star-studded wedding reception. The highlight of the event was Madhuri and Salman, who grabbed all the limelight by posing together. Both the actors had a small Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunion as they relieved their old memories. The Dabangg Khan and the Dhak Dhak girl’s camaraderie stole the show.

Check out the video below:

While the Sultan star looked dapper in a black suit, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star looked stunning in a maroon saree with makeup on point. Talking about Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the film was based on Keshav Prasad Mishra’s Hindi novel Kohbar Ki Shart. It became the highest grossing Indian film, and the film won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.It goes without saying that Salman and Madhuri share a harmonious relationship. Both the actors were seen for the first time together in the 1991 released Saajan. Their onscreen and off screen chemistry is adored by everyone.

