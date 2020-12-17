THROWBACK: Salman Khan shaking a leg with mother Salma Khan proves that he is a true blue mama’s boy; WATCH

Salman Khan is quite attached to his mother Salma Khan and he has proved it time and again. This throwback video of the mother-son duo will definitely make you go aww.

has been a true blue family man and there are no second thoughts about it. Family comes first for the Dabangg star and he has proved it time and again. In fact, the superstar leaves no chance to spend some quality time with his family members. And when it comes to his mother Salma Khan, Salman, undoubtedly, knows no boundary. He has been a complete mama’s boy and he has proved it time and again. Be it taking his mother to shopping and chilling with her, Salman is often seen enjoying his son-mother moments with Salma.

Recently, we got our hands on a throwback video of this adorable mother-son duo wherein they were seen shaking a leg together. In the video, Salman was seen holding mommy Salma’s hands and was making her groove along with him. While the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star had taken the lead, Salma was seen following her son’s footsteps. Later, Salman even gave his mommy a warm hug which made us go aww.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s adorable dancing video with mommy Salma Khan:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman will be next seen in his much talked about cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Randeep Hooda and . Besides, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. This isn’t all. Salman will also be seen doing a cameo in starrer Pathan which also, reportedly, features and John Abraham. According to media reports, Salman will have a 15 min appearance in the movie and he will shoot for the same next month in Dubai.

