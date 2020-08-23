  1. Home
Throwback: Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan are in all smiles in candid PHOTO that sheds major nostalgic vibes

While we pray for Sanjay Dutt’s speedy recovery, take a look at this throwback picture with Salman Khan that will send you on a trip down memory lane.
Sanjay Dutt’s fans have been quite concerned about the actor since he was diagnosed with stage 4 of lung cancer. Recently, the news of the Munna Bhai actor’s lung cancer diagnosis was announced. The 61-year-old actor was diagnosed after he was rushed to the hospital due to breathlessness. Currently, the actor is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, his wife Maanayata Dutt shared. Ever since the news of the actor’s diagnoses was revealed, social media has been flooded with wishes and prayers for the actor’s speedy recovery. 

While we all wish the actor gets cured soon and back his good health, let’s take a walk down memory lane and take a look at the good old days. Last year during Sanjay’s birthday famed actor Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and uploaded a nostalgic picture of the duo together than won hearts of netizens. Sanjay and Salman have been friends for a long time. They have also acted together in a number of hit films. Their duo is loved by fans all over to date. 

Happy birthday baba... @duttsanjay

The picture uploaded by Salman Khan of him and Sanjay Dutt together seems to be from the 1991 film Saajan. The film costarred Madhuri Dixit. Salman captioned the picture writing, “Happy Birthday Baba…” Sanjay and Salman look happy as ever as the picture was clicked candid while they were laughing midway. While Sanjay is on a medical break, the actor will next be seen in Sadak 2. The trailer of the web film was recently released and is now the most disliked video in India. Fans disliked the video as a campaign to boycott nepotism in the Bollywood industry after the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Favourite 90s bromance.

