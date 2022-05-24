Throwback: Sara Ali Khan reveals how Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh reacted to her decision to do films

Sara Ali Khan - the name doesn’t need an introduction. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter has been the talk of the town ever since she made her debut in the industry. For the uninitiated, Sara made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and managed to leave a mark on the audience. We all loved the Pataudi princess’ performance as Mukku. In fact, Sara has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen and it’s a treat to watch her perform. Recently, we got our hands on a throwback interview on a throwback interview of Sara wherein she spoke about her parents’ reaction to her decision to join films.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s reaction

Talking to Filmfare, Sara revealed that given her nerdy image and dedication towards studies, her parents Saif and Amrita were quite surprised. “The shocking thing for them was the fact that this nerd, who enjoys studying, wants to do films. But my parents are not hypocrites. This industry has given them everything they have. They’re aware and appreciative of that. They love this job; they believe it’s the best thing to do. But a sense of balance is required when you’re part of this world. They knew that given their support, I’d be able to maintain that,” she added. Sara also added that she has always wanted to become an actor and would often dance to Bollywood songs or mimic ads at home.

Sara Ali Khan work front

Talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2021 release Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal which marked her first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike. Sara even penned a note for Vicky and wrote, “Every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you”. Sara is currently working on Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

