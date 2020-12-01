Throwback: Sara Ali Khan reveals what she had learnt from Kareena before making her debut & it’s unmissable

Sara Ali Khan is known to have shared a great bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a throwback video, the Simmba actress opened up what she loves the most about Bebo and had learnt from her before stepping in Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most talked about starlets in Bollywood. She might be just three movies old in the movies but the Pataudi Princess has certainly proved her worth. Interestingly, Sara often makes the headlines not just for her professional front but also for her personal front. In fact, her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan has always been the talk of the town. And while the Love Aaj Kal actress loves spending time with little Tim Tim, she also shares a great rapport with Bebo.

Speaking of the same, we recently got our hands on a throwback video of Sara before she made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath. In the video, the actress was quizzed about what she had learnt from the Jab We Met actress before she stepped into the showbiz world. To this, the actress stated that she is in awe Bebo’s professionalism. “I think Kareena is a very professional lady and the way she does her work is amazing. So, I would like to imbibe her professionalism,” Sara was quoted saying.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali Khan directorial Love Aaj Kal, is currently gearing up for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming project Atrangi Re which will feature Dhanush and in key roles. In fact, the Simmba actress was even spotted working out with Dhanush lately and looks like the duo has struck a perfect chemistry.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan finds perfect workout partner in Atrangi Re's Dhanush; Drops glimpse of 'training with Thalaiva'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×