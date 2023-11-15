Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan once REVEALED the one quality in Gauri Khan he likes most

Shah Rukh Khan is easily one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Apart from being a successful actor, he is also a family man. SRK and Gauri Khan are still considered one of the most popular couples in the industry. In an old interview, the Jawan actor once spoke about the quality of Gauri he really liked. Let's find out what he said.

Shah Rukh Khan on Gauri Khan

During his appearance on The Anupam Kher Show, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he met Gauri Khan when she was 14 and he was around 18 years old. The actor stated that they would often bump into each other during parties. At one point, SRK asked Gauri to have a dance with him to which he agreed. The duo eventually started seeing each other after that. King Khan revealed that he started shooting for films in Mumbai in June and got married to Gauri in October in the same year.

Kher then asked what quality of Gauri he liked. He said, "I don't know if it is right or wrong to say but physically bohat attractive thi (she was physically very attractive)"

Shah Rukh Khan talks about his mother

In the same interview, SRK spoke about how he didn't stop praying when she was admitted to New Delhi's Batra Hospital in the ICU ward. He recalled, "Mujhe kisi ne kaha tum dua karte raho aur jabta dua jaari rehti hai tab tak allah miyan jo hai sunte rehte hai. Sunne me itne masroof rehte hai ki kuch action nahi lete (I was told that you need to continuously pray as Allah will be busy listening to you and won't take any action)."

Workwise, SRK was recently seen in Atlee's action thriller Jawan which turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released on December 22.

