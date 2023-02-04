Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan's golden words from his 2019 graduation ceremony in London are 'not for sale'

The life journey of Shah Rukh Khan , the Bollywood superstar has undoubtedly been a great inspiration for anyone who is struggling in their life. King Khan, who comes from a humble background, established himself as one of the biggest superstars Indian cinema has ever had, with his passion for the art form and sheer hard work. Now, as Shah Rukh Khan celebrates the mega success of his comeback film Pathaan , a throwback video from his 2019 graduation ceremony held at the University of Law, London is winning the internet.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan received a doctorate in Philanthropy from the University of Law, London in April 2019. After receiving the prestigious honour, King Khan addressed the audience and delivered a fantastic speech, that moved the hearts of millions across the world. Now a short video clip of SRK's speech from the ceremony is taking the internet by storm, and netizens are heaping praise on him for his wisdom and wit.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan, who is in his graduation costume, said: "I missed my graduation day. I couldn't be there because I was working. I started working very young. So I missed wearing a gown like this and this headgear. And this is an important day, and I feel very bad that I can't take it away home. In the back, it's written - 'not for sale ever'. So, I just wanna tell you this - the job, the profession, and whatever you do in life, use it to sell your profession. Earn a lot of money. Earn and be happy emotionally. Look after your families like your families have looked after you. But just like this gown, make sure your ideologies and ideals are not for sale ever!"

Watch the throwback video from Shah Rukh Khan's graduation ceremony, below: