THROWBACK: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are complete goofballs as they capture each other in these videos

Shahid Kapoor was last seen romancing Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in Jersey.
5140 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor shared screen space in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh, and although the film was mired in a lot of controversies, fans totally loved Kabir and Preeti’s chemistry. Now as we speak, it’s been more than a year to the release of Kabir Singh, however, we decided to dig deep into the archives and take out some fun and BTS photos and videos of shahid and Kiara to celebrate their chemistry.

As much as we love Shahid and Kiara’s on-screen chemistry, we equally love their off-screen camaraderie and these BTS videos and photos are all things cute. From clicking goofy selfies, playing in the snow to capturing each other’s fun moments, Kiara and Shahid are indeed too cute and what is amazing is that they both always make sure to document each other’s fun side on social media. Now since all of us are in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, during a recent Q&A session, a fan asked Shahid Kapoor to describe his co-star Kiara Advani in one word and to this, Shahid had said, “Kisne touch kiya...?.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, wherein he will play the role of a cricketer, and prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh for the film and due to the pandemic, the shoot of the film has been stalled. As for Kiara Advani, she will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Laxmmi Bomb and Laxmmi Bomb will witness a digital release on Independence Day 2020

Check out the video here:

